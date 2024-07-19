InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in InMode by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in InMode by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

