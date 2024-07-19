Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Infosys Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,443,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,308. Infosys has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.
Infosys Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
