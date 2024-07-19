Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Infosys Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,443,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,308. Infosys has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.