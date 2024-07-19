Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $56.62, but opened at $58.81. Independent Bank shares last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 23,528 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

