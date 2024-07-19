Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,450. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INDB

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.