IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.64 on Thursday. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $928.22 million, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IMAX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 16.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

