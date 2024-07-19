IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 949,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IHI Stock Performance

Shares of IHICF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. IHI has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

