IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.52. 107,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $184.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IES by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $10,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of IES by 12.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IES by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
