IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IDYA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.92.

IDYA opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

