Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.30

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 21864439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 195,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.