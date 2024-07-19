HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,147,514 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 376,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,278. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

