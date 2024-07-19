Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

