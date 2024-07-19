Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $19,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 344,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after purchasing an additional 505,942 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE HRL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.