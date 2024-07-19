Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Issues Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

