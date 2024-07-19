Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.