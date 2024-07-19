holoride Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $33,307.29 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.92 or 0.05258108 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00042058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002216 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00423052 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $43,180.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.