HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells $114,311.40 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $114,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HNI Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HNI stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

