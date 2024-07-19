Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $219.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.