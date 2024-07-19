High Ground Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

High Ground Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for 1.8% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.93. 349,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

