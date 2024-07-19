High Ground Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

High Ground Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,656 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 37.8% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. High Ground Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Humana worth $78,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.05.

Humana Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $13.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $388.89. 1,872,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,326. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.48. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.