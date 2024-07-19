Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.020-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.02-2.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Hexcel stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

