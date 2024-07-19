Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21. Hess has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 733.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 695,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 29.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

