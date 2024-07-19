HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in HEICO by 91.9% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 287.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 12.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.85. 343,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,914. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $232.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,127 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

