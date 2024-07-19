HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $187,264,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,472.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10,188.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,631 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. 4,701,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,619. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

