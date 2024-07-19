HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. 2,190,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.