HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 933 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. 3,554,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

