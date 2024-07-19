HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 78 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 284,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $5,394,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,578. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $172.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.74 and its 200-day moving average is $137.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

