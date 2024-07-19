HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 719 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.26. 6,485,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

