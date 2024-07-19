HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 277 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $311.89. 2,284,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.