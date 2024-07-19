HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $164.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $171.08. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

