HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $56.12. 929,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

