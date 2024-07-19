HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,546 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.6 %

NiSource stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,212. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

