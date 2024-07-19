HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 2,221 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $269.76. The stock had a trading volume of 747,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $344.54.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

