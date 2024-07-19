HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $256,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 875,451 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

