HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,485,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,883,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $402.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

