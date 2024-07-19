HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.73. 8,634,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

