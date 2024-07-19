HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.77. 21,350,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,746,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The firm has a market cap of $859.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

