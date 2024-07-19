HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 16,443,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,814,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.