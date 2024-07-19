HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,972. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

