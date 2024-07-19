HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 574 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 102.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after purchasing an additional 972,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,387,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.47. 1,228,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

