HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 260 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,781,000. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,656 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,351,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,603,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,875,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163,745. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

