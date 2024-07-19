HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $148.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

