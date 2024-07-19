HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 3,916 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 80,789,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,732,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.