Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $759.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 1,035.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.