Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Haynes International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $759.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 1,035.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
