Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 314,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,781. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

