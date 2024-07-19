Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.44 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

