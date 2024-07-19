Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80, RTT News reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.21 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

