Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 6,439 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $71,923.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,443,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,808,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 87,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at about $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

