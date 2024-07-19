Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GOF opened at $15.15 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 5,849 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $87,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 65,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

