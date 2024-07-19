Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Down 1.4%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 1,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

