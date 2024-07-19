GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 76,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 57,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of C$93.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

